|
|
Paul Milan Mikus, 93, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Ark Manor, Delmont. He was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Springdale, the only son of the late Steve and Helen (Buntova) Mikus. Paul graduated from Springdale High School and received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1957. Paul served in the 82nd Airborne 504 Parachute Infantry Regiment during World War II and earned several medals including the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. Prior to his retirement, he ran Steve and Helen's Market, a family-owned grocery store. He was a member of the Springdale VFW and was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, where he served as usher for many years. Paul was a happy man, always joking around and playing around and he took great pride in his military service.
Friends are invited to attend his visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Alphonsus Church. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019