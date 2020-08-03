Paul Richard "Dick" Miller, 73, of Springdale, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in his home of natural causes. He is now with the Lord. He was born April 6, 1947, in New Kensington to Roy D. Miller Sr. and Isabella (Walmsley) Miller Cunningham. He was a lifelong resident of Springdale and 1965 graduate of Springdale High School. Mr. Miller was a retired 25-year employee of PPG Coating & Resins of Springdale and worked in the paint department. He was of Presbyterian faith and enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. He loved playing Santa each year for the past 5-plus years for Springdale Borough holiday celebrations. He colored daily (as his family called it) and was a perfectionist when it came to using his Sharpies and stencils. Seeing his Dynamo Country signs in the neighbors' windows brought huge smiles to his face. He also loved spoiling his grand-dogs with treats as many times per day as he could sneak them in. He was a life member of the Springdale VFW. Mr. Miller served in the Navy from 1965 to 1971. He served with Navy Seal Team 2 as a River Patrol Boat captain as a first-class petty officer gunnersmate during the Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star with Combat "V" and numerous other medals. Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eileen Adams Miller; his children, Kimberly Miller, of Springdale, Lisa Miller, of Springdale, and "No. 3" Reda Lyons, of Springdale; and grand-dog Sam, grand-dog Louie and grand-dog Charlie (Chuckie, as he called him). He is also survived by his brother, Roy D. Miller Jr., of Cheswick, and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judith; and a brother, Timothy. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A blessing service will commence at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the home. Veterans service will be at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. A 25-person occupancy is in effect, so please be advised. Burial will be private for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in his honor at Guardian Angels Parish. View his obituary and leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
