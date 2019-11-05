|
Paul S. Pierce, 58, of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born March 5, 1961, to the late William and Jean Biagi Howard and has been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Paul was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed fishing with friends and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played drums in many country bands throughout the area and was a drummer for the band "Badlands". Surviving him are his wife of 35 years, Brenda Walker Pierce; son, Ronald W. (Sarah Ludwig) Pierce, of New Kensington; brothers, Thomas (Nelma) Pierce, of Virginia, Donald (Linda) Pierce, of Brackenridge, Daniel Pierce, of Tarentum, and Anthony (Beth) Pierce, of Florida; sister, Pamela Roberts, of New Castle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Matthew Pierce; in-laws Robert and Mildred Walker; and brother-in-law, Gregory.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with services by Pastor Carmen Butler starting at 7:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019