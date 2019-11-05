Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Pierce


1961 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Pierce Obituary
Paul S. Pierce, 58, of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born March 5, 1961, to the late William and Jean Biagi Howard and has been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Paul was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed fishing with friends and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played drums in many country bands throughout the area and was a drummer for the band "Badlands". Surviving him are his wife of 35 years, Brenda Walker Pierce; son, Ronald W. (Sarah Ludwig) Pierce, of New Kensington; brothers, Thomas (Nelma) Pierce, of Virginia, Donald (Linda) Pierce, of Brackenridge, Daniel Pierce, of Tarentum, and Anthony (Beth) Pierce, of Florida; sister, Pamela Roberts, of New Castle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Matthew Pierce; in-laws Robert and Mildred Walker; and brother-in-law, Gregory.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with services by Pastor Carmen Butler starting at 7:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Deer Creek Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -