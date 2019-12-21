|
Paul T. "PT" Kline, 81, of Allegheny Township, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born July 24, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Paul G. and Helen M. Watterson Kline, and was a lifelong resident of Allegheny Township. Mr. Kline served in the Army as military police and worked at Allegheny Ludlum, Brackenridge, as a roll turner until retiring in 2000. He enjoyed toy and antique collecting, volunteering at Leechburg Recycling Center and the companionship of his two miniature schnauzers. He is survived by his three children, Trish Dull, of Allegheny Township, Tom Kline, of Parks Township, and Cindy Kline (Mike Figore), of Natrona Heights; and grandchildren, Madison Kline, William Dull and Joseph Dull. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce I. Ray Kline July 6, 2013.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019