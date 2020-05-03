Paul W. Gigler Sr., 80, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 29, 2020, from Parkinson's disease, at The Presbyterian Senior Care at the Willows in Oakmont. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Hooker) Gigler. He was the loving father of Mary Jane (Aaron) Stryker, Paul Jr., Gretchen, Amy, and Ethan (Karalee) Gigler; and dear grandfather of Emily, Griffin and Mackenzie Stryker, Lillee, Liam, and Lain Gigler. Paul grew up in Arnold, a son of the late Frank and Fredrika (Kaalund) Gigler. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Pallone (late Frank). He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Jane Nery (late Francis), Frank F. Gigler Jr. and Donald Gigler. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Maureen and Jean Gigler. He graduated from Arnold High School and attended Point Park College. He was proud to have served in the Marine Corps, where he was a drill sergeant stationed in Parris Island, S.C. Paul and his wife, Barbara, were married for 43 years. Together they worked as interior designers and began Wildwood Interiors, where they were designers together for 38 years. Paul was a member and past president of the Oakmont Lions Club, East Liberty Kiwanis Club and the Chamber of Commerce of Oakmont. He also was an active member of the Oakmont Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir. When Paul retired, he volunteered at the Benedum Center of Pittsburgh as an usher because he had a love for the arts. He was a lover of life and enjoyed his family, gardening, dogs, great jokes and delicious desserts! A memorial service will be held privately for family, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. A loving thank you goes out to the family that we have made at The Presbyterian Senior Care at the Willows for all they have done to support and love Paul. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Paul's name to Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation (michaeljfox.org/donate), P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014. Please send condolences to www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 3, 2020.