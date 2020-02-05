Home

Paul W. Hershey


1950 - 2020
Paul W. Hershey Obituary
Paul W. Hershey, 69, of Unity Township, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Paul W. Hershey and Dorothy (Stevick) Hagan. Prior to retirement, he worked at St. George Crystal, Jeannette. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era and was a member of American Legion Post 243, in West Sunbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Ann Tonini; and two sisters, Phyllis Aller and Catherine White. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Griffin) Hershey; three daughters, Pauline Boyce and husband, Michael, Mickey Hilty and husband, Will, and Michelle Wallace and husband, James; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dean Hershey and wife, Rhonda. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
