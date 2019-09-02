|
Paul Wayne Miller, 86, of Sissonville, W.Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Charleston Memorial Hospital, following a long illness. He was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Freeport, a son of the late T. Clarence and Myra Jean Hill Miller. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and retired from Columbia Gas. As far as work was concerned, his favorite avocation was farming, which he truly loved. Paul was a 50-plus-year member of Armstrong Masonic Lodge No. 239 in Freeport, and was a supporter of Jackson County 4-H Clubs. He is survived by his daughter, Valorie Raines, of Sissonville; sons, Wayne Paul Miller and his wife, Pam, of Charleston, Jeffrey Lee Miller of Las Vegas, Nev., and Thomas Daniel Miller, of Sissonville; grandchildren, Jessica E. Raines and her wife, Mary Catherine; Katherine M. Miller, Nicholas D. Miller and Jacob T. Miller; sister-in-law, Jean Miller; brothers-in-law, Emory Drescher, Jim Stark, and Jimmie Smith. He is also survived by his beloved Australian Shepherd, Sandy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Ann Miller; brother, Walter Miller; and sisters, Alice Drescher, Nettie Stark, and Melva Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the WAYBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Ripley, W.Va. Following the service, military rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Inurnment with Masonic rites will take place in Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Pocatalico.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Paul to , Shriners Hospital, or to one's . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019