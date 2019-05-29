Paul W. Schmidt Sr., 82, of Sarver, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Orchards of Saxonburg. Born Aug. 17, 1936, at the family farm RD 2 in Sarver, he was the son of Andrew Wolfgang Schmidt and Elma Wetzel Schmidt. Paul was in the Army Reserves. He worked at the Villa Vista Trailer Court for Bill Kennihan Sr. until the age of 66. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Sarver. He enjoyed wood working, yard work and spending time with his family. Surviving are son, James D. "Butch" Schmidt, of Sarver; daughters, Debra A. Schmidt Rager, of Cabot, and Kathy Schmidt, of Sarver; six grandchildren, Paul Schmidt III, Tamzan Schmidt, Madison Rager, Tristan Schmidt, Hannah Rager and Karlee Schmidt; one brother, James Schmidt, of Sarver; and four sisters, Helen Skrabac, of Everett, Wash., Dorthea Harvey, of Sarver, Betty Shulik, of Saxonburg, and Suzie Wise, of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Alice Schmidt; son, Paul W. "Sonny" Schmidt Jr.; two brothers, Louis and Donald Schmidt; and a sister, Sarah.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home.

www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019