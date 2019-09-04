Home

Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration R.C. Church
Russelton, PA
Paula A. Toscolani


1948 - 2019
Paula A. Toscolani Obituary
Paula A. Toscolani, 71, of Russelton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She was born in Natrona Heights to the late Angelo and Mary Ann (Vrotney) Toscolani. She is survived by her sister, Julie, and brother-in-law, David Veschi; brother, Angelo, and sister-in-law, Jodi Toscolani; and beloved nieces and nephews, John (Tiffanie) Watson and their son, Caleb, of Russelton, Rachel Watson, of Pittsburgh, Delia Veschi, of Pittsburgh, and David (Irina) Veschi and their son, Derek, of Columbus, Ga. Paula graduated Indiana University with a degree in elementary education and taught first grade at both East Deer and West Deer, Curtisville Elementary until her retirement. She loved having luncheons with her former teaching best friends and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. She was a former member of Holy Family Church, Creighton, where she taught CCD and sang in the choir for many years. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, in Russelton, and was a member of the Ladies of Charity and loved giving back to those in need. She will be missed by her family, many loving cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russelton. Interment will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
