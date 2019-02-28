Paula Rosalie Gaibrish, 75, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital Emergency Room, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 27, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Paul Anthony and Florence Marie Engel Gaibrish, and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. Paula was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She worked for Ray's Bakery, in Pittsburgh, and had also worked for Paragon Plastics, New Kensington, and Haskell's, Oakmont. She was a Democratic Women's Committee chairwoman and volunteer cook for Kinloch Meals on Wheels for 17 years. She was well known in Kinloch for her homemade Halloween treats. She also enjoyed picnics for her family and friends, cooking, baking and was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her siblings, Lorraine Gaibrish, of Lower Burrell, Glenn Gaibrish, with whom she made her home, and Gloria (Charles) Scalzott, of Brigantine, N.J.; niece and nephew, Dr. Jennifer (Robert) Poptic and Charles (Jenna) Scalzott; and great-nieces and nephews, Robert, Angelina, Michael, Charlie and Cameron.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

The family suggests donations made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019