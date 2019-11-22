|
Paulette Vargo, 76, of Springdale, passed away with her family by her side Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 25, 1943, in Hazelton, she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Florence (Socha) Lindenmuth. She was the beloved wife for 48 years of William "Bill" Vargo; loving mother of Anthony "A.J." (Gina Scampone) Vargo, of Penn Hills, and Steven (Becky) Vargo, of Tarentum; grandmother of Lacey, Aidan and Brenna Vargo; sister of the late Huberta Ford; sister-in-law of Rachel (the late Robert) Broad, of Springdale, Barbara (the late Louis) Fritch, of East Deer, Donna (Edward) Hranica, of Sarver, and Joseph (Deborah) Vargo, of Washington, Pa; and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Paulette was a proud graduate of Penn State. She was employed by UPMC St. Margaret with 20 years of service prior to her retirement. She enjoyed puzzles, trivia, Jeopardy and camping at Cook Forest.
Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of memorial service, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with Pastor Ben Claypool officiating at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Interment will be private at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019