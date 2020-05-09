Pauline A. (Strapac) Rulis, 88, of West Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. A daughter of the late Adam Strapac and Mary (Pavelak) Strapac, she was born June 1, 1931, in Leechburg. Pauline was of the Catholic faith. Being an avid bowler, she was a member of many bowling leagues in the local area. She was an ardent fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, as well as Pitt football and basketball teams. She also enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her son, Mark Rulis (Michelle Miller), of Parks Township; her daughter, Kathleen Stewart (Jeffrey), of Allegheny Township; two grandchildren, Autumn Rulis and Mitchel Rodriguez; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Olivia Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard V. Rulis in October 2009; two brothers, John Martin Strapac and Adam Richard Strapac; five sisters, Anna Mull, Mary Stanczak, Martha Kromka, Katherine Rak and Julia Bray. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Rulis family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2020.