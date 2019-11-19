|
|
Pauline A. (Masnica) Sulava, 92, of West Leechburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after sharing an early Thanksgiving Dinner. Born June 24, 1927, in Cernovich, Czechoslovakia, she was a daughter of the late Paul Peter Masnica and Eva Theresa (Kacerjak) Masnica. Pauline lived in West Leechburg most of her life, and was a member of the Good News Center in Vandergrift. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, working on word search puzzles, reading her Bible and hearing a good joke. Pauline loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin R. Sulava, in 2008; daughter, Linda L. Sulava, who passed away April 9, 2017; grandson, Brandon Sulava; brothers, Michael and Frank Masnica; and her sister, Ann Kozma. Pauline is survived by her children, Carolyn (Jeff) Crooks, of Columbia, Md., Dennis (Colleen) Sulava, of New Kensington, Frank P. (Madeline) Sulava, of West Leechburg, Monica (Dennis) Morris, of Romney, W.Va., Joseph (Mary Frances) Sulava, of Leechburg, Michael (Barbara) Sulava, of White Oak, James A. "Shmouse" Sulava, of Apollo, Paul (Tammy) Sulava, of West Leechburg, and Greg (Amy) Sulava, of Washington Township; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Additional visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor William Seale officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Allegheny Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019