|
|
Pauline B. (Severin) Rusiewicz, 98, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. She was born May 5, 1921, in Natrona, to the late Joseph and Veronica Musko Severin. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed cooking, baking, trips to Florida and watching football, especially the Steelers. Pauline is survived by her children, Lucille Spinelli, of Natrona Heights, Bruce (Marilyn) Rusiewicz, of Natrona Heights, and Jason Rusiewicz, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Jennifer (Luis) Fabregas, Jeffrey Spinelli, Adrienne Lerfald, Matt Rusiewicz (Tia Marcy), Joe (Alyse) Rusiewicz and Amanda Rusiewicz; and by her 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Francis P. Rusiewicz, April 30, 2001; her daughter, Paula Lerfald; granddaughter, Kelly Rusiewicz; brothers, Joseph, Thomas and Paul Severin; and by her sisters, Katherine Micholas, Mary Severin and Veronica Kubany.
There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to Our Lady of Most Blessed Sacrament School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or to Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019