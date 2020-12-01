Pauline E. Giangrossi, 90, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living, Sarver. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Brackenridge, to the late Marino and Rosa (Fazzini) Giangrossi. Pauline lived her entire life in Brackenridge and was employed in the Composing Department at Valley News Dispatch for 44 years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Natrona, and a 1948 graduate of Har Brack High School. Survivors include her sister, Mary Gadola, of Leechburg, and brother-in-law, Stephen Bulazo, of Allison Park. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Judith A. (James) Sepanski, Linda M. Blaskey, Stephen (Judith) Bulazo Jr., Paul Gadola, Lisa (Mark) Delia and Cindy Gadola. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Benetta P. Giangrossi and Giselda G. Bulazo. Visitation will be from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please observe CDC guidelines by social distancing and masks are required. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
