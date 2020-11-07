1/
Pauline J. Castelnuovo
1925 - 2020
Pauline J. Castelnuovo, 95, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in West Deer Township. A daughter of the late John R. Castelnuovo and Louise (Conto) Castelnuovo, she was born on March 11, 1925, in Leechburg. Pauline graduated from Leechburg High School in 1943 and attended the former New Kensington Commercial School. She had been employed as a bottling line worker by the Joseph S. Finch & Co. Distillery for 40 years before retiring in 1983. She was a member of the former St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg and currently, Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. She is survived by a number of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie L. Castelnuovo, in April of this year. A private blessing service and interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main Street, Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Castelnuovo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
