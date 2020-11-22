1/1
Pauline L. Dudzik
1929 - 2020
Pauline L. (Ockay) Dudzik, 91, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Fawn Personal Care Home in Tarentum. A daughter of the late August Ockay and Anna (Sevick) Ockay, she was born April 20, 1929, in Allegheny Township. Pauline had been employed as a nurses aide at the former Citizens Hospital in New Kensington before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and a former member of the Markle Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed flower gardening and braiding rugs as a hobby. She also enjoyed cooking traditional Slovak food for her family and friends. Survivors include two sons, Douglas A. Dudzik, of Vandergrift, and Dennis J. Dudzik (Loretta), of Yorkville, Calif.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was the last surviving member of her familys generation with all her siblings preceding her in death, in addition to her parents. There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements. Condolences to the Dudzik family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
