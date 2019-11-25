|
Pauline M. (Petrikovic) Hall, of East Deer Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Orchards of Saxonburg. Pauline was born July 18, 1931, and was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Martinec) Petrikovic. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. She especially enjoyed reading, baking, and crafts. Steelers games were always a plus, with the Steelers and Cleveland Browns game being her favorite. She enjoyed taking care of her family and cat, Ben (named after Ben Roethlisberger). For years, she assisted East Deer Township by working at the voting polls. Helping out at the church making pierogies with her friends was a great joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. Hall; son-in-law, David Myford; and her brothers, George and Robert Petrikovic. Pauline is survived by her loving children, Kim Bibri (Bob Puz), of East Deer Township, Cory Myford, of Brackenridge, James Hall, of East Deer Township, and Tammy (Brian) Carroll, of Sarver; her cherished grandchildren, Sean Hall, Ashley Reynolds, Ryan Hall and Kaylie Walters; also by three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Interment is private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019