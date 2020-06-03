Pauline Manning
1932 - 2020
Pauline (Brodka) Manning, 87, of Harwick, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Family Hospice Care of Canterbury Place of Lawrenceville after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Curtisville to her parents, the late Henry and Lena Brodka, and has been a longtime resident of the community. Pauline graduated from West Deer High School in 1950. On March 15, 1952, she married Charles E. Manning, who preceded her in death Dec. 4, 1985. She enjoyed gardening, solitaire, crossword puzzles, watching old classic movies, "Ancient Aliens," Animal Planet and taking care of her cat Sniffers, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. Pauline was small in stature but had a giant heart. She was active for many years with the Lower Valley Ambulance Service and the Harmar and Springdale Township volunteer fire departments. Surviving her are sons Dennis "Monk" Manning, of Acmetonia, and George (Pam) Manning, of Harwick; two daughters, Jacqueline Manning, of Blawnox, and Karen (David) Dzik, of Washington, Pa.; six grandchildren, Zachary Layhew, Emily and Rachel Dzik, Stephanie Manning, Cara (Matt) Kauper and Antonio (Amanda) Mattone; and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; brothers, Walter, Albert, John, Tony and Rudy; as well as her sisters Mary Armour and Annie Gardner. Her family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where her service will start at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Current health guidelines mandate only 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Sign her guestbook at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
