Pauline "Tootsie" Mariani, 87, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Shelbourne Personal Care Home, Penn Township. She was born July 15, 1931, in West Deer Township and was a daughter of the late John and Mary Matecka. She was a resident of West Deer her entire life and a former member of the Church of the Nazarene. Pauline enjoyed baking, taking walks and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her two sons, Ronald (Patricia) Watt Jr., of West Deer Township, and Kevin Watt, of Natrona; her two daughters, Joyce (Bill) McAbee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Robin Klepfer, of Worthington; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and sisters Irene Matecka, of Russellton, and Margaret Abraham, of New Castle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mariani; four sisters, Ann Swikeo, Mary Stanfield, Mildred Stivason and Helen Maholic; and her six brothers, John, Joseph, Steve and William Matecka, Ken McCune and Junie Myers.

At Pauline's request, all services and burial next to her husband were private. Arrangements were under the care of SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 25, 2019