The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Mariani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Mariani


1931 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Mariani Obituary
Pauline "Tootsie" Mariani, 87, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Shelbourne Personal Care Home, Penn Township. She was born July 15, 1931, in West Deer Township and was a daughter of the late John and Mary Matecka. She was a resident of West Deer her entire life and a former member of the Church of the Nazarene. Pauline enjoyed baking, taking walks and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her two sons, Ronald (Patricia) Watt Jr., of West Deer Township, and Kevin Watt, of Natrona; her two daughters, Joyce (Bill) McAbee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Robin Klepfer, of Worthington; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and sisters Irene Matecka, of Russellton, and Margaret Abraham, of New Castle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mariani; four sisters, Ann Swikeo, Mary Stanfield, Mildred Stivason and Helen Maholic; and her six brothers, John, Joseph, Steve and William Matecka, Ken McCune and Junie Myers.
At Pauline's request, all services and burial next to her husband were private. Arrangements were under the care of SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.
Visit www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now