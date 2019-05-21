Pauline Oakes, of Newnan, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born in 1928 to the late Paul Malisher and Helen Smolock Malisher, of Creighton, and graduated from East Deer-Frazer High School. She also graduated from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy. She is survived by her children, Jim Oakes and Les Oakes; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Herrington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church in Newnan, Ga., with Father Henry Atem officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKOON FUNERAL HOME 38 Jackson St., Newnan, GA 30263.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, 1-888-622-8527. McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-253-4580. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 21, 2019