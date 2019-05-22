Pauline S. Zinchini, 97, of Vandergrift, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Quality of Life Services West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born March 28, 1922, in Bolivar, she is the daughter of the late Jack and Rosa Anakoski Tarosky. Pauline was a veteran of the Coast Guard and had been employed by the New Kensington School of Nursing as a secretary. A member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, in Vandergrift, she enjoyed bowling and reading. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John E. Zinchini, of Vandergrift; a daughter, Judith (Nick) Notarnicola, of Winter Garden, Fla.; son, Jacob (Tina) Zinchini, of Gambrills, Md.; four grandchildren, Noelle (Mike) Guay, Alynn Notarnicola, Cara Zinchini and Jacob Zinchini; a sister, Mildred Joblonski, of Vandergrift, and a brother, Raymond Tarosky, of Allegheny Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine Zinchini, along with numerous brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019