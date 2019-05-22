Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Zinchini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline S. Zinchini


1922 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline S. Zinchini Obituary
Pauline S. Zinchini, 97, of Vandergrift, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Quality of Life Services West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born March 28, 1922, in Bolivar, she is the daughter of the late Jack and Rosa Anakoski Tarosky. Pauline was a veteran of the Coast Guard and had been employed by the New Kensington School of Nursing as a secretary. A member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, in Vandergrift, she enjoyed bowling and reading. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John E. Zinchini, of Vandergrift; a daughter, Judith (Nick) Notarnicola, of Winter Garden, Fla.; son, Jacob (Tina) Zinchini, of Gambrills, Md.; four grandchildren, Noelle (Mike) Guay, Alynn Notarnicola, Cara Zinchini and Jacob Zinchini; a sister, Mildred Joblonski, of Vandergrift, and a brother, Raymond Tarosky, of Allegheny Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine Zinchini, along with numerous brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now