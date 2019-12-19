Home

Pauline Stearman


1920 - 01
Pauline Stearman Obituary
Pauline Stearman, 99, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was born in Arnold on Jan. 13, 1920, and was a daughter of the late Wasyl and Hazel Phillips Kuzmick. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and volunteered in the church's cafeteria. She was a waitress at the former Edna Hotel in New Kensington and also worked at ALCOA in New Kensington until she married in 1948. Pauline was a devoted wife and mother with a strong faith in God. She was blessed with a great sense of humor, liked to sing, and enjoyed word puzzles, mysteries and cooking shows. Survivors include her daughters, Marcia L. Stearman, of New Kensington, and Patricia A. (Glen) Berry, of Milford, N.J.; grandchildren, Eric Fass and Diana Fass; step-granddaughter, Kendra (Don) Sigler; nephews, Dennis (Janet) Donati and Mark Kuzmick; and niece, Cynthia Burrows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George Stearman, in 2012; siblings, Theodore Kuzmick, John Kuzmick, Olga Donati and Ann Murar; nieces, Dolores Donati and Marlene Kuzmick; and nephews, William Murar and David Kuzmick. The family would like to thank Monarch Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
Friends will be received from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, when prayers of transfer will be held at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
