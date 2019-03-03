Pauline V. (McCutcheon) Stitt, 99, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Born Oct. 27, 1919, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Murial (Jones) McCutcheon. Pauline was a 1937 graduate of Vandergrift High School and worked for Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, and Rockwell and Stitt Machine Company, in North Vandergrift. She was a former member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Vandergrift, member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 277 in Kittanning, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was instrumental in starting the Rainbow Girls in the Kiski Valley. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth B. Stitt, who passed away Jan. 20, 2004.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, with Pastor James Arter officiating. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.

