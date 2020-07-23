Pearl Lorraine Henry Mains, 89, of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. She was born Saturday, Oct. 18, 1930, in Penn Run, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Clair and Gertrude Brown Henry. She was a member of North Apollo Church of God, where she took a very active part in three Christian ministries, doing the Sunday bulletin and sending out Get Well cards and Thinking of You cards. She loved attending all the square dances that she could for the last 24 years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Robert Phillip Mains; her daughters, Linda Shubelky, of Kiski Township, and Donna Kephart and her husband, Burton, of Franklin, Pa.; her stepchildren, Marla Flores and her husband, David, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Curt Aaron Mains, of Clarkston, Mich.; six grandchildren, Brian Burkett and his wife, Roni, of Johnstown, James Shubelky (Reina Schrecengost), of Apollo, Anna Rose and her husband, James, of Chesterton, Ind., David Kephart and his wife, Ashley, of Hershey, and Deborah Martinez and her husband, Walter, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie L. Nash; her grandson, Jonathan Kephart, who passed serving our county in Iraq; numerous brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Pastor Lee Rupert will officiate. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pearl's memory to Habitat for Humanity, 190 Pine Run Church Road, Apollo, PA 15613. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, a MASK IS REQUIRED AT VIEWING. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
