Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Peg Luchsinger


1927 - 2019
Peg Luchsinger Obituary
Peg Luchsinger, 92, of Frazer Township, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Harmar Township and was a daughter of the late Homer and Janet Watson Kiser. Peg was a graduate of Ken-Hi. She drove a school bus for the Penn Hills School District for more than 25 years before retiring. Peg enjoyed spending time with her family at their camp, Camp Wheaton. She was an animal lover who really enjoyed feeding the birds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Luchsinger; daughter, Betsy Lucas; son, Jim Luchsinger; two sisters, Clare Miller and Alberta Arbster; and one brother, Bill Kiser. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Gary) McGuire and Cathy Koger; daughter-in-law, Shari Luchsinger; sister, Betty Salmane; grandchildren, Stacie (Ricky), Crisey (Robert), Brian, Jimmy (Jen), Ron (Chris), Angie (Bink), Peggy (Joe), Mike (Briann), Jay (Ellen) and Amanda; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
