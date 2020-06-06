Peggy Ann Mathews, 66, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a 10-year battle with cancer. She was born May 3, 1954, in New Kensington, daughter of Margaret A. (Dixon) Tobin, of Lower Burrell, and the late Carl "Pup" Tobin. Peggy lived the past three years in Washington Township, and before that most of her life in Lower Burrell. She was an occupational therapist and founder of Home Not Alone, Inc., Caregiver Services in Oakmont. Peggy was of the Presbyterian faith, a graduate of Burrell High School and earned an associate's degree from CCAC. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, but especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Besides her mother, she is survived by her children, Nikki L. Mathews and fiance, James Traficante, of Lawrence, and Rick L. (Aleace) Mathews, of Lower Burrell; and grandchildren, Carley, Taylynn, Macy and Jack. Also surviving are her siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Tobin, of Leechburg, and Kathleen. Peggy also is survived by her two dogs, Kitty and Reema. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Bell, and a sister, Carla Tobin. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of a private family service at 4 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Scott Fairman, officiating. Burial will be private. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2020.