Peggy A. (Bryar) Wolf, 85, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Peggy lived in West Deer for the past 25 years. She was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late William J. and Susan (Herr) Bryar. Peggy was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Parish, Bairdford, West Deer. She worked as an accountant for the Allegheny County Health Department. Peggy was a lector at St. Victor Parish. She enjoyed finance work and working on her computer. She is survived by her brother, William J. Bryar, of Indiana Township; her nephew, William J. Bryar, with whom she lived; her niece, Heather L .Bryar-Hellman, of West Deer; and great-nieces and -nephews, the Rev. Garret Bryar, Austin Bryar, Angela Bryar, Nathan Hellman and Sidney Hellman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wolf.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, with a Catholic Funeral Mass following in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be privately laid to rest in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary