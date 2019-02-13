Peggy R. (Montgomery) Crissman, 80, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born May 19, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Robert and Sarah "Sally" (Deer) Montgomery. Peggy was a very unselfish person who would always put everyone else's needs before hers. She enjoyed bowling in the Women's Wednesday Afternoon Bowling League at Kings Lanes, dancing and loved Elvis. Peggy got the most joy recently by being with her great-grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Donna Kesler-Lasher and husband, Randall; grandson, William M. Kesler Jr. and wife, Ashley; grandson, Nicholas A. Kesler; three great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Crosby and Pheonix; her siblings, Mert Waltenbaugh, Chris Ion, Avis Smith and Sally Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Crissman, who passed away in 2003; brother, Robert Montgomery Jr.; and sister, Charlotte Reedy.

Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in the KENNEDY AND BLODGETT FUNERAL HOME, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Nathan Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in United Rockville Lutheran Cemetery.

