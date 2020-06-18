Penny J. Sopchack, 68, of New Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, Harrison Township. She was born Oct. 19, 1951, to the late Robert and Grace (Everhart) Burgart. She was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Penny trained as an X-ray technician at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, where she worked, and also at Citizens General Hospital, New Kensington. Penny enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, yard sales and checking out Facebook entries. She loved spending time with her children and beloved grandchildren. Penny is survived by her husband of 39 years, whom she married Oct. 18, 1980, Dennis C. Sopchack; her daughter, Jennifer (Nicholas) Romaniello, of Lower Burrell; her daughter, Jenna Sopchack, of New Kensington; her son, Dennis R. (Laura) Sopchack, of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Demetri and Xander Romaniello and Paige and Ellia Sopchack; and Penny's sister, Beth (Burgart) Hereda, of Lower Burrell. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, and 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, 724-335-1951. Committal ceremonies and burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229, 724-295-3100. Please visit www.daughertyfh.com for condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center For Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2020.