Penny L. (Wendereusz) Mell, 59, of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 17, 1959, in Natrona Heights, to Nancy (Hughes) Wendereusz, of Natrona Heights, and the late Walter Wendereusz. Penny was employed at Sheryl's Salon in Natrona Heights, where she enjoyed spending time with clients and coworkers. She was a member of First Church of God in Brackenridge, where she served as council president as well as an elder, the Tarentum Eagles and the Women of the Moose in New Kensington. Penny enjoyed helping at her church, rooting for the Steelers, trips to the casino and spending time with her dogs and watching her grandchildren grow. In addition to her mother, Penny is survived by her son, Gary "Geno" (Deb) Mell II, of Cranberry Township; stepdaughters, Tammy Mell, of Natrona Heights, and Terri Galvach, of Plum; grandson, Pakrer Mell; granddaughters, Samantha Galvach, Allie Galvach and Skylar Labonte; and by her siblings, Larry (Peggy) Wendereusz, of Evans City, Marlene (Darwin) Stivenson, of Buffalo Township, and Vickie Clark, of Cheswick. She was preceded in death by her father; and by her husband, Gary G. Mell, April 25, 2002.
Friends are invited to celebrate Penny's life from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. The Women of the Moose will hold services at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019