Peter C. Ringus


1941 - 2020
Peter C. Ringus Obituary
Peter Charles Ringus, 78, of Arnold, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born June 16, 1941, in Long Island, N.Y. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Kvietkus) Ringus and husband of the late Marietta (Murdock) Ringus, who died in 2007. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Peter Ringus, and a brother, Adam Ringus. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Pete was a proud Navy veteran, a life member of Arnold Fireman No. 1, and New Kensington Eagles. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, was an avid Steelers fan and spending time with his family and great-granddaughters. He was retired as a union carpenter for Local 333 for 38 years. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Ringus) Dietz, of Brackenridge; three granddaughters, Brittany (Dan) Domanski, Hope Dietz and Marana Turner; two great-granddaughters, Elena and Everly Domanski; and a sister, Barbara (Charles) Righi, of Plum. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME. There will be a funeral liturgy outside Mass at noon in the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
