Philip A. Klanica, 88, of West Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Concordia of Fox Chapel. He was born Nov. 9, 1932, in New Kensington, a son of the late Joseph A. Klanica and Cecelia (Polacek) Klanica. Philip was a graduate of Leechburg High School and a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. For more than 40 years, he was employed as a machinist by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. Philip and his brothers operated the family farm where he enjoyed gardening, hunting and spending time with his family. Survivors include a sister, Mary Carlisi, of Lower Burrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Marcinek; and eight brothers, Joseph, Martin, John, Frank, Rudolph, Steve, Adam and Andrew. There will be a private family viewing and blessing service at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Private interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Klanica family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.