Philip A. Logut, 44, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Leonard A. and Carol J. (Ploski) Logut, of Lower Burrell. Besides his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Taylor A. Logut, of Pittsburgh, and Daija L. Logut, of Virginia; a grandson, Roman "RJ" Denson Jr.; brother, Keith J. (Jamie) Logut, of Lower Burrell; sister, Lori L. Thomas, of Saxonburg; and three nephews, Dakota Thomas, Jaxon Logut and Parker Logut. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.