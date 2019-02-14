Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Philip Dlubak


Philip "Rusty" Dlubak, formerly of Russellton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, after a short illness. He was born Oct. 4, 1962, in Pittsburgh. Rusty was a retired laborer and member of the Laborer's Union 1058. He enjoyed weightlifting as well as reading and studying the Bible. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jenny (Zock) Dlubak; his maternal grandparents, Angelo and Mary (Trevellini) Zock; his paternal grandparents, William and Mary Dlubak; and a brother, Thomas. Rusty is survived by his children, Elijah and Seth; his brother, Ricky (Kim) Dlubak; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Transfiguration Church. Arrangements were made by LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
