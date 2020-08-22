1/1
Phillip A. Dezzutti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip A. Dezzutti, 81, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia, in Cabot. Phil was born in Vandergrift, the son of the late Anthony J. Dezzutti and Elinor (Logero) Dezzutti. Phil lived in Vandergrift his entire life until moving to Lower Burrell in 2004. He was a 1956 graduate of Vandergrift High School and was a proud veteran of the Army Reserves. Always a hard worker, Phil was the longtime owner/operator of the North Vandergrift Appliance and Hardware Company, where he was known to his customers as, "Whitey". Phil loved the hardware business, repairing all sorts of "things" and was happiest when helping others, whether customers or family. A devout Catholic, Phil was a 66-year member of St. Gertrude Church, in Vandergrift, and was more recently a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. When a stroke in 2011 took away much of his mobility and part of his eyesight, he became a loyal viewer of EWT Network, never missing Sunday Mass. He loved music and was a well-known bass player throughout Western Pa. and Eastern Ohio. He loved the "Saturday Night" dance bands he belonged to over the years and particularly loved playing the Slovenian polkas and waltzes while a member of the Logan's Ferry Button Box Club. Phillip leaves behind to share loving memories his wife of 59 years, Agnes (Burd) Dezzutti; two daughters, Angela (Frank) Robbins, of New Kensington, and Jeanne (William) Griffith, of Squirrel Hill; two grandchildren, Timothy Griffith and Emily Griffith, both of Pittsburgh; a sister, Marie (Michael) Ladley, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Hubbard, Ohio. He is also survived by beloved sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023-2245, or St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. The family is very grateful for the excellent and compassionate care that Phillip received there for the last five months. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and masks are required. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved