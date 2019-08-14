|
|
Phillip J. Mozzy, 73, of New Kensington, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Phillip was born Jan. 22, 1946, in New Kensington, a son of the late Felix and Katherine Mozzy. Phillip graduated from New Kensington High School in 1964. He worked for more than 30 years in the beer business. He was shop manager at Larusse Beer Distributor Inc. Phil had been blessed with being married for 53 years to Sandy (Ruffner) Mozzy. They had three sons, Stephen, Robert and Daniel. Phil loved the outdoors and his camp at Tidioute, Pa. Phil was a member of United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington. He served on the Board of Deacons and on the property committee, and assisted with the Food Bank. Phil leaves behind his wife, Sandy (Ruffner); his two sons, Stephen Mozzy and Daniel Mozzy, both of New Kensington; his beloved grandchildren, Katie and Nick Mozzy, of Wasola, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Lexi and Rylan Schots, of Wasola, Mo.; brother of William Mozzy, of Greensburg; and his beloved dog, Malkin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert; and sister, Judith Mochel.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. The Rev. Kathy Davis will be officiating. Burial will be private.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019