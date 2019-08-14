Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Mozzy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Mozzy


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Mozzy Obituary
Phillip J. Mozzy, 73, of New Kensington, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Phillip was born Jan. 22, 1946, in New Kensington, a son of the late Felix and Katherine Mozzy. Phillip graduated from New Kensington High School in 1964. He worked for more than 30 years in the beer business. He was shop manager at Larusse Beer Distributor Inc. Phil had been blessed with being married for 53 years to Sandy (Ruffner) Mozzy. They had three sons, Stephen, Robert and Daniel. Phil loved the outdoors and his camp at Tidioute, Pa. Phil was a member of United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington. He served on the Board of Deacons and on the property committee, and assisted with the Food Bank. Phil leaves behind his wife, Sandy (Ruffner); his two sons, Stephen Mozzy and Daniel Mozzy, both of New Kensington; his beloved grandchildren, Katie and Nick Mozzy, of Wasola, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Lexi and Rylan Schots, of Wasola, Mo.; brother of William Mozzy, of Greensburg; and his beloved dog, Malkin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert; and sister, Judith Mochel.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. The Rev. Kathy Davis will be officiating. Burial will be private.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now