Phyllis G. Crooks, 93, of Sunnyside Ave., Meadville, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Crawford County Care Center. She was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Louisville, Ohio, daughter of the late Edna (Stitt) Shoemaker and Robert Shoemaker. She is survived by daughters, Phyllis J. Miller (Jim), of Saegertown, and Cynthia A. Silvis (Craig), of Midland, Mich.; grandchildren, Kimberly A. Sherretts (Joshua), of Meadville, Laura A. Silvis, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Thomas C. Silvis, of Portland, Ore.; expected great-granddaughter, Rosemarie Sherretts, of Meadville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by loving husband Robert H. Crooks, whom she married Oct. 7, 1950, in First Lutheran Church, Apollo; and brother, Robert "Os" Shoemaker, of Apollo. Phyllis attended beauty school in Philadelphia after graduation and became a beautician. This was her occupation for five years prior to becoming a loving wife and mother of two. She was a member at Faith Lutheran Church in Oklahoma, where she was very active on alter guild and as an usher. She enjoyed many church wide activities including making homemade apple butter and vegetable soup. Upon her move to Meadville in 2011 she became a member of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, and continued to be very active in church life, where she enjoyed participating in both Ladies of the Place and WORMS (Women Only Regardless of Marital Status), a group that met monthly to enjoy many local restaurants. She loved bowling, shuffleboard, Yahtzee, card games and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and many other game shows, and at 93 had mastered the use of her iPad, on which she liked to read, play solitaire and do word searches. Though her husband was considered to have the green thumb of the family, Phyllis showed remarkable skill in orchid care, growing many repeat blooms. She and her husband spent much time together enjoying the country by bus and taking long walks on their local trail. Phyllis had a beautiful soul. She was loved by all who knew her, a grandmother to all. She enjoyed life in a way that is inspirational, taking both the good and bad in stride and had the ability to see the good in all those fortunate enough to cross her path. She will be sorrowfully missed.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 358 Euclid Ave., Saegertown, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Fischer, pastor, officiating. Phyllis will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, PO Box 640, Saegertown, PA 16433, or a . Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019