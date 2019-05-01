|
Phyllis J. "Boots" (Smith) Beer, 82, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born Friday, Sept. 11, 1936, in Tarentum, to the late Oliver and Elizabeth Yadrich Smith. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, canning and especially being around her family. Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Robert Malarkey, Mark Malarkey, John (Patrice) Malarkey, Linda Arnold, Jules (Marti) Beer and James Beer; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Mack. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Robert and Albert Smith.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2019