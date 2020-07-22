Phyllis J. Richards, 85, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in Platinum Ridge, when she was called home by the Lord Sunday, July 19, 2020. She previously lived in Dalton's Edge, in Tarentum. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Eleanor Garvey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Richards; daughter, Joann Black, and son, James Black; stepdaughter, Debra Simak-Hanchett; and brothers, George and Ambrose "Sonny" Garvey. Phyllis is survived by her children, Thomas M. Black, of New Kensington, and Marla Richards, of New Kensington; a stepdaughter, Karen Richards, of Monessen; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 10. She was a member of the New Kensington Eagles No. 533 and the Lower Burrell Moose. She enjoyed adult coloring, bingo, pokeno, baking, and while she could, camping, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, Supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday 11 a.m. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines and the use of facial masks. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
