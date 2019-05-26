Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Phyllis Kindler


Phyllis Kindler Obituary
Phyllis Kindler, 55, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness. She was born May 12, 1964, in New Kensington to Mona J. (Muller) Garvey Remich, of Florida, and the late George A. Garvey. She has lived the past 17 years in New Kensington, and prior to that, Springdale. Phyllis was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She graduated from Burrell High School in 1982 and enjoyed all arts and crafts. Phyllis especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 36 years, Mervin E. "Merv" Kindler Jr.; children, Nicole L. (Mike) Battle, of Lower Burrell, Danielle M. (Orion) Williams, of New Kensington, Amber R. Kindler and David Thomas, of Lower Burrell, and Jonathan M. Kindler, at home; eight grandchildren; and her sisters, Laura Saye, of Florida, and Amy J. (Michael) Kremer, of New Kensington. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Thomas; and a sister, Dee Dee Watson.
Visitation is from 2 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 26, 2019
