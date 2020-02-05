|
Phyllis L. (Harris) Buehl, 88, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Center, Gibsonia. Phyllis was born Tuesday, April 14, 1931, in Tarentum and was a daughter of the late William and Lillian Manning Harris. She worked as an administration assistant for Prudential Reality of Wexford, retiring in 1999. Phyllis was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, reading and especially enjoyed being around her family. Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Jackie (David) Barnhart, of Worthington, Ohio, and Jodi (John) Gill, of Gibsonia; six grandchildren, J.R. (Ashley) Barnhart, Katelyn (Cono) Passione, Kurt (Bri) Barnhart, Meghan Gill, Joanna Barnhart and Jacob Gill; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Reese Barnhart and Sam Passione; and a brother, William D. (Sandra) Harris, of Knoxville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John H. Buehl Jr. Family and friends are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with the Rev. Greg Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.