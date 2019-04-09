Pollyanna DeLuca Caruso, 90, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Windy Hill Village, Kingwood, W.Va. She was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Pittsburgh to the late Louis and Angeline Yanni DeLuca, and had lived in West Virginia the past three years, having previously resided in Lower Burrell. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown, and formerly of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, Hillcrest Country Club, Burrellton Women's Club (past president), and she volunteered at Citizens General Hospital and Tri City Life. Polly enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and wife, and gardening, bridge, bowling, golfing caring for her parents and traveling, especially to Italy and Ireland. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. (Rick) Felton; grandchildren, Rebecca (Ryan Stichweh) Dougan and Michael (Jennifer) Dougan; great-grandchildren, Grace Stichweh and Finnegan and Teagan Dougan; sisters, Gloria Aloi, of Allison Park, and Louise (Fred) Lukac, of New Kensington; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard B. Caruso; and brother-in-law, Lester Aloi.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where parting prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Parish wake services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Food Bank, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. The family would like to thank Preston Memorial Hospital and Windy Hill Village for the excellent care that Polly received!