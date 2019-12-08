|
|
Portia Jean Simpson, 94, of Birmingham, Ala., passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of the late William R. and Esther M. Gott, of Charles Avenue, New Kensington. Portia was born Oct. 26, 1925, and was raised in New Kensington/Arnold, where her father owned the W.R. Gott Furniture Store and was the president of the First National Deposit Bank. Her family were members of Arnold United Methodist Church, where she was baptized and married. Portia was a graduate of Allegheny College, which is also where she met her husband, Wayne P. Simpson, of Franklin, Pa. They were married for 46 years until his death in 1995. She worked as a schoolteacher, was passionate about life, and loved to laugh. She was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Portia was a true and loyal friend and loved animals. She is survived by her five children, including Rebecca S. Jackson, James W. Simpson, William G. Simpson, W. Scott Simpson and David B. Simpson. She had 10 grandchildren, including William E. Simpson, Michael A. Wentworth, Julie A. Preston-Simpson, Erin L. Wentworth, Lauren A. Simpson, Kimberly Alatalo, Jennifer W. Green, Madison G. Simpson, Portia E. Simpson and Wesley S. Simpson; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her family deeply loved her and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be managed by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOME, Brian T. Soxman, director, 7450 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. There will be a private service for the family at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the chapel at Plum Creek Cemetery, directly followed by the internment.
Online condolences can be left at the following location: https://memorials.soxmanfuneralhomes.com/portia-simpson/4051705/service-details.php. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the National , RSPCA or Arnold United Methodist Church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019