Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map

Priscella A. Brown


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscella A. Brown Obituary
Priscella Ann Brown, 79, formerly of Creighton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospital, Westminster, Md. She was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Tarentum, to the late Raymond E. and Verna Rowles. Priscella had lived the past three years in Maryland. Prior to that, she lived in a variety of places in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. She was a cashier for Murphy's and Giant Eagle and member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, West Deer Township. Priscella graduated from the former East Deer Frazer High School. She was an avid reader and loved to bake and crochet. Survivors include her children, William H. "Bill" (Kelly) Brown, of Maryland, Tammy (Max) Richardson, of South Carolina, and Marcy (Donald) Higgs, of New York; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and siblings, Jean (Adam) Klabnik, of New York, Everett (Bernadette) Rowles, of Utah, and Sue (Tim) Hadley, of New York. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Rowles. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, West Deer Township. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to one of the following charities: , Allegheny Valley Association of Churches or Carroll Hospice. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -