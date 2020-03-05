|
|
Priscella Ann Brown, 79, formerly of Creighton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospital, Westminster, Md. She was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Tarentum, to the late Raymond E. and Verna Rowles. Priscella had lived the past three years in Maryland. Prior to that, she lived in a variety of places in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. She was a cashier for Murphy's and Giant Eagle and member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, West Deer Township. Priscella graduated from the former East Deer Frazer High School. She was an avid reader and loved to bake and crochet. Survivors include her children, William H. "Bill" (Kelly) Brown, of Maryland, Tammy (Max) Richardson, of South Carolina, and Marcy (Donald) Higgs, of New York; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and siblings, Jean (Adam) Klabnik, of New York, Everett (Bernadette) Rowles, of Utah, and Sue (Tim) Hadley, of New York. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Rowles. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, West Deer Township. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to one of the following charities: , Allegheny Valley Association of Churches or Carroll Hospice. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.