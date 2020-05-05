Prudence Ann "Prudy" Carney, 78, of New Kensington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 11, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Dave Sam and Rose Margaret Abraham David, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Carney was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, New Kensington, and worked as a school teacher for Penn Trafford High School for 35 years until retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Oakmont, and enjoyed reading, clipping coupons, sharing recipes and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to her camp in Tidioute and her condo in Little River, S.C. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, James E. Carney; stepchildren, Robert W. Carney, of Oakland, Md., and Christina A. Domme, of Mesa, Ariz.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Judy (Chuck) Miller, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Dale "Slugger" David. A drive through visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road. Visitors are required to stay in their vehicles. Funeral services and burial are private. Guestbook can be signed online at www.RusiewiczFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to St. George Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2020.