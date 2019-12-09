Home

Rachel M. Stack


1983 - 04
Rachel M. Stack Obituary
Rachel M. Stack passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born April 6, 1983, she was a graduate of Highlands High School in 2001. She dedicated her life to traveling and having an impact in the lives of others. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert K. Stack. She is survived by her dear friend, Christopher; her mother, Sandra (and stepfather, Charles) Kohler; her brother, Shawn (Katie) Stack; her sister, Lauren (Mathew) Smith; nephews, Jacob, Benjamin, Stanley and Louis; niece, Eleanor; grandparents, Leo and Betty Wasilowski; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are by THOMAS F DALTON FUNERAL HOME in New York. There is no visitation or viewing. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019
