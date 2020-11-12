1/1
Rafaelina A. Long
1948 - 2020-11-10
Rafaelina Ann Long, 72, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born July 14, 1948, in Naples, Italy, to the late Carolina and Gennaro DeStefano. She emigrated to the United States in 1955 and later graduated from Arnold High School in 1967. Rafaelina was a co-owner and operator of DeStefano Florist with her sister, Mary, from 1984 until selling in 2001. She loved to cook and was well-known for making the best meatballs in town. She enjoyed watching hallmark movies, playing pinochle, spending time with her cherished family, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and travelling with her husband and sisters, especially to the casino. She was a member of the Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Rafaelina is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Terry L. Long; children, Stephanie (Thomas) Strellec and Ryan (Natasha) Long; grandchildren, Cameron, Rafaelina "Lina", Ava, RJ, Olivia and Giana; siblings, Joan DeStefano, Patricia (James) Basista, Gino (Susan) DeStefano and Rose (Mark) Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann DeStefano; and brother in infancy, Raymond DeStefano. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sad to hear about Rafaelina...we were friends in high school. We had classes together and she always made me laugh! She was a sweet and kind girl. Rest In Peace my friend.
Eloise Kowal
Classmate
