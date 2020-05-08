Ralph C. Reaghart
1921 - 2020
Ralph C. Reaghart, 98, of Indiana Township, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Ralph, the son of the late Charles and Iva (Dolby) Reaghart, was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Miola, Pa. He was a veteran of the Army, serving his country during World War II as a radio operator in the Rhineland and Central Europe. Ralph retired from the former J&L Steel, New Kensington, and R. Monroe and Sons, Oakmont. He enjoyed going to his camp and fishing. He is survived by his children, Ronald L. Reaghart, of Kersey, and Cheryl (Jim) Kasunic, of Sarver; grandchildren, Russell W. Reaghart, of Kersey, Melissa (Mike) Crocker, of Franklin, and Craig (Shannon) Kasunic, of Oil City; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Cam Crocker and Ella, Jackson and Griffen Kasunic; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Mary Jean (Burford) Reaghart, and sisters, Alice Kahle and June McCleary. Funeral services and burial will be private in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Ralph will be laid to rest next to his wife, Jean, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. For online condolences, please visit westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Burial
Lakewood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I was blessed to have known Uncle Ralph, he was truly a genuine,honest,kind,and sharing man. He lived his life the way God intended we should,never swaying from his beliefs.He is now with Aunt Jean in Heaven,they are now forever together again. Rest in peace Ralph and God Bless.
John II
Family
