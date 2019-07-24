Ralph E. "Gene" Bish, 86, of River Forest, Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Concordia, with his loving wife Anna by his side. He was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Harrison Township, son of the late Ralph W. and Dorothy (Wimer) Bish. He lived at River Forest since 1976, and prior to that he lived in South Buffalo Township. Ralph was vice president of research and development at Capintec Medical Instruments Supply at RIDC Park. He worked for a time at NASA on the moon project. Ralph also worked for a time at PPG Industries while attending college at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh. He was a member of Freeport United Methodist Church and was a 1951 graduate of Har Brack High School and the Carnegie Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. Ralph was a member of the Natrona Heights VFW and the Tarentum District Sportsman's Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed boating and spending time at his camp at Hallton in Elk County. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Anna E. (Humphreys) (Crytzer) Bish, of Allegheny Township; children, Deborah (Bish) Burke, of Las Vegas, Nev., Tracey (Bish) DeStafano, of Natrona Heights, Kathy (Crytzer) (Joe) Seagriff, of Buffalo Township, Barbara (Crytzer) (Dan) Devitt, of Carrollton, Ohio, and Carol (Crytzer) (Daniel) McCain, of White, Pa.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth W. (Virginia) Bish, of Winona Beach, Ind., and James (Diann) Leri, of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, the Rev. Richard H. Bish.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew P. Spore officiating. Military honors by the Coast Guard. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Freeport United Methodist Church or the Freeport Library. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 24, 2019